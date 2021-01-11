Dunkirk family-owned ice cream manufacturer receiving $750,000 grant from National Grid

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–A family-owned ice cream manufacturer in Dunkirk will receive a $750,000 economic development grant thanks to National Grid.

National Grid announced Monday the money will support a major expansion at Wells Enterprises Inc.’s manufacturing facility. It’s the second-largest ice cream manufacturer in the country.

Officials tell us the company acquired Dunkirk-based Fieldbrook Foods Corp. in 2019, which dates back to 1914 when it was known as Dunkirk Ice Cream.

“We’re excited to partner with National Grid as we work to expand our Dunkirk manufacturing facility. We know they understand the importance of investing in the local community by providing economic development grants,” said David Fiore, Director of Plant Operations in Dunkirk.” We look forward to continue growing our manufacturing footprint and provide even more job opportunities in our local community.”

Wells says it’s planning a multi-phased, $87 million project that calls for the addition of manufacturing lines and up to 70 new jobs.

According to National Grid, the New York Power Authority and New York State, through the Excelsior Jobs Program, are also providing incentives to support the project.

The $750,000 economic development grant was made possible through National Grid’s Electric Capital Investment program.