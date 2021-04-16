Dunkirk man arraigned for role in March stabbing

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk Police arrested 31-year-old Jose Rivera-Perez of Dunkirk on a felony warrant after an investigation by city police and the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office into a stabbing on March 11.

Police charged Rivera-Perez with first-degree assault.

According to authorities, he waived extradition in Erie County, Pennsylvania, and was transported by Dunkirk Police to city police headquarters from the Erie County PA Detention Center on Thursday. Rivera-Perez was arraigned before a City Court Judge and is in the Chautauqua County Jail on $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond bail.