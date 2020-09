DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Dunkirk man was arrested this past Saturday after hitting another Dunkirk resident on the right side of the head with an ax, police say.

33-year-old Brian Nowak was taken into custody and arraigned in Dunkirk City Court.

Police tell News 4 Nowak is charged with second-degree assault and sent to the Chautauqua County Jail on $20,000 cash bail.