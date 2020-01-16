Dunkirk man taken into custody after leading police on chase

1  of  2
Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Dunkirk man was taken into custody and charged with multiple vehicle and traffic charges after leading Dunkirk Police on a chase.

Officers in Dunkirk responded to The Resource Center on Lakeshore Drive for a report of a stolen vehicle at 8:51 a.m. Thursday.

During the investigation, officers witnessed the vehicle headed eastbound on Lakeshore Drive.

They located the SUV and attempted to stop the vehicle on West Third Street.

The driver, 25-year-old Dustin Barrett, would not stop and lead police on a pursuit that eventually left the City of Dunkirk and returned into the city several minutes later, police say.

At 9:30 a.m. the pursuit came to an end on Franklin Avenue, and authorities took Barrett into custody.

After his arraignment in Dunkirk City Court, Barrett was released per New York State Bail Reform.

