DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Mayor of Dunkirk was kicked out of last night’s December 15 Common Council Meeting.

Mayor Willie Rosas was asked to leave for speaking out of turn, during heated talks about the city’s budget.

One of the council members asked the chief of police to remove the mayor.

Mayor Rosas told Western New York News Now, our news partners in Chautauqua County, that by kicking him out, the council is silencing his opinion.

