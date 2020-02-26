Dunkirk Police arrest man for damaging parking meters in the city

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Dunkirk Police received a report of someone causing damage to parking meters on Central Avenue at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers say they located the damaged meters and found 27-year-old Gabriel Soto not far from there.

Witnesses told police Soto was the one damaging the meters.

Officers tell News 4 they took him into custody and found tools used to damage the meters and several hypodermic instruments.

Soto is charged with criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools, and possession of hypodermic instruments.

Per the New York Bail Reform Law, police released Soto with an appearance ticket for a future court date.