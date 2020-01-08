Dunkirk Police arrest man for multiple burglaries in the city

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dunkirk Police officers received a report of a suspicious subject inside 724 Central Ave. this morning around 4:24 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Justin Baez of Dunkirk vandalizing the coin-operated dryer to steal the coins.

Through investigation, officers discovered Baez had charges filed on him for unlawfully entering Fieldbrook Foods at 1 Ice Cream Dr. overnight on Sunday.

Police say he stole an employee’s belongings and vandalized a contractor trailer in the parking lot.

Baez was additionally charged for unlawfully entering Ehrheart’s Collision at 235 Bucknor St. overnight last Saturday for stealing cash from the business.

Dunkirk Police charged him with three counts of burglary, as well as, criminal mischief in the third and fourth degree, petit larceny, possession of burglar’s tools, and second degree obstructing governmental administration.

Baez was released after appearing in city court due to the new bail reform procedures.