DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dunkirk Police are investigating an additional burglary at a commercial location on Central Avenue.

Police tell us the incident occurred on April 27.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

The Dunkirk Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at 716-363-0313.

