Dunkirk Police load up patrol cars, deliver Santa for Seniors gift bags

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dunkirk Police officers loaded up patrol cars on Wednesday and delivered Santa for Seniors gift bags to senior citizens in the community.

Officers spent time visiting with the senior citizens, and one even had her porch and sidewalk shoveled by officers.

The Chautauqua County Office for the Aging chooses the seniors to receive the bags and the Dunkirk Police Benevolent Association makes a donation to help defray the cost.

The bags contain a holiday meal and daily living items for recipients.