Dunkirk Police looking for woman last seen two days ago walking her dog

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dunkirk Police are attempting to locate 54-year-old Anne Guziec.

Police say it’s believed Anne was walking her dog, a brown and white English Springer Spaniel with an orange collar two days ago in the Main Street area.

Guziec is a white female, 5’2″, weighs about 125 lbs, has hazel eyes, brown hair, and was possibly wearing a white fleece hoodie, blue jeans, and tan work boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Dunkirk Police Department at 716-366-2266.