Dunkirk Police provide update for potential storm

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)– Dunkirk Police are reminding those traveling along the lakeshore, City Pier, and flood-prone areas that there are possible hazardous situations.

Access to City Pier, Lakefront Boulevard, Point Drive Streets and Crooked Brooks may close to vehicle traffic, and travel may be limited in those areas.

Police remind residents to not drive through areas with high floodwaters. They ask anyone who encounters a flooded street or area to turn around.

The Department of Public Works will work to keep streets open during the storm. Authorities ask drivers to stay out of any storm damage areas so DPW can work.