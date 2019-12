DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dunkirk Police officers responded to a stabbing on Saturday night on Lord Street near E. Talcott Street at 8:22.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to officials, there was a large police presence. No charges have been filed at this time, and no names are currently being released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Dunkirk Police at 716-366-2266.