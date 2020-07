DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dunkirk Police are warning of a social security scam.

Police say there is currently a phone scam indicating that your social security number has been compromised, and your number will be frozen.

The scam also says, if you don’t talk to them or call back, there will be a warrant out for your arrest, police tell News 4.

Police are telling residents if they receive this call, don’t call back or give any information, just hang up.