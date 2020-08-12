Dunkirk to hold National Night Out on September 1

Dunkirk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–After a discussion with the Night Out Committee, Dunkirk Police say the National Night Out will not be canceled but delayed a month.

National Night Out will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 1.

“This has been a very unique year for all of us with the COVID-19 Pandemic. National Night Out is a very important part of the successful relationship that we have with the community we serve,” police said.

Organizers say they will follow protocols for mask-wearing, social distancing, and sanitizing, as well as other precautions that will be in place.

Police will have a supply of masks on hand for anyone that needs one.

The event will take place at Washington Park starting at about 6:30 p.m., with a movie to follow at 8 p.m.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss