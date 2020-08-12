Dunkirk to hold National Night Out on September 1

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–After a discussion with the Night Out Committee, Dunkirk Police say the National Night Out will not be canceled but delayed a month.

National Night Out will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 1.

“This has been a very unique year for all of us with the COVID-19 Pandemic. National Night Out is a very important part of the successful relationship that we have with the community we serve,” police said.

Organizers say they will follow protocols for mask-wearing, social distancing, and sanitizing, as well as other precautions that will be in place.

Police will have a supply of masks on hand for anyone that needs one.

The event will take place at Washington Park starting at about 6:30 p.m., with a movie to follow at 8 p.m.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.