Dunkirk’s winter parking regulations begin Sunday

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk’s alternate and overnight parking regulations will change this Sunday.

Overnight parking rules will go effect on November 1 and stay in effect through April 3.

Parking will be prohibited on the following streets from 3:30-7 a.m:

Brigham Rd. from Lakeshore Dr. South to the City Line.

Brooks Ave.

Canary St.

Central Ave. from City Pier to the City Line.

Columbus Ave.

Doughty St.

Eagle St. between 5th & 6th Streets, between Lakeshore Dr. West & Second Street

E. Chestnut St. from Fizell St. West to Warsaw St.

E. 6th St. from Main St. East to Maple Ave.

Franklin Ave. from Main St. South to Wright St.

Franklin Ave. from Talcott St. South to City Line

Irving Pl.

Lakeshore Dr. from City Line to City Line.

Lamphere St. from 7th South to City Line.

Lark St.

Leopard St.

Lynx St.

Main St. from Lakefront Blvd. South to 6th St.

Main St. Extension from Newton St. South to City Line.

Maple Ave. from Main St. South to Talcott St.

Middle Rd. from Moffat St. East to City Line.

Nichols Ave.

North Beaver St.

Pelican St.

Plover St.

Point Dr. North

Point Dr. West

Roosevelt Ave.

Ruggles St. from Main St. South to Wright St.

Taft Pl.

Talcott St. from Roberts Rd. West to Franklin Ave.

Temple St. from 4th. North to CSX

3rd St. from Main St. West to Central Ave.

Washington Ave. from 3rd St. South to 4th St.

2nd St. from Brigham Rd. West to Brooks Ave.

7th St. from Woodrow Ave. West to Brigham Rd.

Woodrow Ave. from Lucas Ave. North to 6th St.

Any street that wasn’t listed will be subject to alternate parking regulations, which change daily during the winter months.

Starting Sunday at 5 p.m., vehicles on those streets must be parked on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days, and vice versa. The date of the day after 5 p.m. will determine where parking is allowed.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.