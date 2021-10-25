Exploring Dunkirk’s Historic, said to be haunted, Lighthouse

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each Fall, the Dunkirk Historical Lighthouse offers ghost tours, for those brave enough to stop in. While the lighthouse is the main attraction, there is much more to see on site.

Dave Briska, or as he likes to be called Lighthouse Dave, can tell you all about the its’ haunted history. He lead’s the tours on the grounds. “The original house and tower, they were built in 1826 but by 1875 the tower was in disrepair and needed to be rebuilt,” he said.

After being torn down and put back up, this time with a Victorian home attached, the 61 foot tower still stands today, fully operational.

In the light keeper’s house, you’ll find all kinds of period pieces and sightings to go along with them. “You’ll hear music playing, people talking.. doors open and close,” said Briska.

Peter Dempsey was the lighthouse keeper from 1885-1902!



What appears to be his face showed up in this photo taken during a paranormal investigation! Very cool!



We’re in that exact room, next on #Wakeup! pic.twitter.com/l2X0LYTFSG — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) October 25, 2021

Briska shared the story behind the spirits he believe are living there. It dates back to the 1800s.

“The light house keeper and Charlie went out to rescue these children in Lake Erie,” he said. “Charlie and the two children drowned and since that time they’ve spend all their time here at the house.”

Upstairs, guests will find a Military Museum. There are rooms dedicated to the Air Force, Navy, Army, Marines and the hallway is dedicated to the Vietnam War.

It offers historical tours and paranormal investigation experiences.

It’s located at One Lighthouse Point Drive, Dunkirk, NY 14048.

