Fourth Street entrance to Dunkirk City Hall will be limited to police department business only

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting Wednesday, the Fourth Street entrance of Dunkirk City Hall will be for police department business only.

The Dunkirk Police Department says the move is to enhance building security and safety.

City Hall entrances will be the front doors on Central Avenue and the breezeway between City Hall and the Stearns Building.

That’s where several City Administration offices are, according to police.

Access from within City Hall to the police department will be handicapped access only.

Police tell News 4 all other business must enter on Fourth Street. There’s a call box on the City Hall side of the police department to speak with the Desk Sergeant for handicapped access.