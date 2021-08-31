Water main break impacts all of Dunkirk; industrial operations ordered to shut down

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the state’s NY-Alert system, the City of Dunkirk is under a water emergency.

Around Midnight, a water main break shut down a section of Route 5 from Main Street to Central Avenue. This has led to low water pressure or possibly no water at all for some residents.

Although crews are working to fix this, the issue cannot be isolated.

New York State says “industrial users must temporarily shut down operations.” Once water service is restored, residents will need to boil their water before using it.

In addition to people living in Dunkirk, New York State says water customers served by the North County Water District, west of Lake Erie State Park, including the Village of Brocton, also must conserve their water.

This will continue until further notice.

Another angle of crew members working to clear the water main on Rt. 5 pic.twitter.com/4yn6ETAs2p — Jhas Williams (@thejhaswilliams) August 31, 2021