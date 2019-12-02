IRS phone scam reported in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk police are warning locals about a phone scam where the caller identifies as an IRS agent.

In the majority of cases, IRS agents do not call people. Instead, they communicate through mail or come directly to a home or business.

In this scam, the caller is asking people to withdraw all the money in their bank account, except for $100, which is to be stored at home.

The caller then indicates they will visit the person’s home on Monday to speak with them.

