Juvenile charged in Dunkirk stabbing

Dunkirk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Dunkirk responded to a stabbing that happened Tuesday night on Central Ave.

According to officials, the stabbing occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. After it happened, the victim was taken to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The suspect wasn’t named, but police indicated that they were a juvenile who was charged with first-degree assault.

Anyone with information on this incident can call police at (716) 366-2266 or the confidential tip line at (716) 366-0313.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories