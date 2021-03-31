Juvenile charged in Dunkirk stabbing

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Dunkirk responded to a stabbing that happened Tuesday night on Central Ave.

According to officials, the stabbing occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. After it happened, the victim was taken to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The suspect wasn’t named, but police indicated that they were a juvenile who was charged with first-degree assault.

Anyone with information on this incident can call police at (716) 366-2266 or the confidential tip line at (716) 366-0313.