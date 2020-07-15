Juveniles found in stolen car after brief pursuit in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dunkirk Police officers located a vehicle previously reported stolen at 4 p.m. today on the roadway near the intersection of Maple Avenue and W. Courtney Street.

According to officers, they attempted to execute a traffic stop on the vehicle in question, but the driver led police on a brief pursuit through the city.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped on Park Avenue near E. Second Street.

Police found a total of five passengers in the vehicle, all juveniles.

Officers identified the juveniles and turned them over to a parent or guardian.

Police say they further questioned the driver of the vehicle at police headquarters in the presence of a guardian.

Dunkirk Fire evaluated one juvenile for a possible panic attack and took them to Brooks Hospital.

Officials tell News 4 they are still investigating, and there could be possible charges against the juveniles following the investigation.

