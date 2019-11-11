Lakefront Boulevard in Dunkirk closed for winter

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dunkirk Police say Lakefront Boulevard between North Beagle and North Serval Street is closed for on-going repairs to the seawall for the winter season.

The City’s Department of Public Works placed signage along the boulevard as well as Pine Street North and all side streets in the First Ward area. Jersey barriers are also in place.

According to police, the roadway can become slippery and impassable due to ice and snow build-up from the lake.

DPW will not be performing regular road clearing maintenance of Lakefront during the winter.

Police say drivers passing the posted signs and barriers can be charged with a violation and may be subject to legal liability.

Residents are asked to cooperate to not drive on Lakefront until the spring when the roadway opens back up to regular traffic.