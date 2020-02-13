Man charged for firing off gunshots in a backyard in the City of Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–21-year-old Christian Horta Romero is facing weapons charges after Dunkirk Police say he fired several rounds in the backyard of a home on Ruggle Street.

The City of Dunkirk Police received several calls reporting the shots fired just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers say they quickly located Horta Romero coming out of the backyard and recovered a firearm from the scene.

Police charged Horta Romero with criminal possession of a weapon and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

He’s awaiting arraignment in the city lock-up.