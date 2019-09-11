Man charged with assault after physical altercation with relative

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dunkirk police took a 20-year-old Jamestown man into custody on an outstanding warrant charging him with first-degree assault Tuesday.

Authorities were looking for Adrian Melo Estrada after an alleged physical altercation with a relative on September 6 on Lakeshore Drive in the City of Dunkirk.

Police say the incident is not believed to be random but was a result of a disagreement between the two.

Estrada remains in Chautauqua County Jail on $100,000 cash/bail after being arraigned in Dunkirk City Court.