Man charged with assault after physical altercation with relative

Dunkirk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dunkirk police took a 20-year-old Jamestown man into custody on an outstanding warrant charging him with first-degree assault Tuesday.

Authorities were looking for Adrian Melo Estrada after an alleged physical altercation with a relative on September 6 on Lakeshore Drive in the City of Dunkirk.

Police say the incident is not believed to be random but was a result of a disagreement between the two.

Estrada remains in Chautauqua County Jail on $100,000 cash/bail after being arraigned in Dunkirk City Court.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss