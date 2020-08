DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was found dead near a fishing pond in Dunkirk on Sunday afternoon.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Cristobal Navarro, 47, was found in the area of Bennett Rd. around 1:50 p.m.

It is not clear what led to the Dunkirk man’s death.

