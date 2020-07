DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of face masks will be handed out in Dunkirk on Friday.

Blue Cross Blue Shield and The Chautauqua Center are making this possible.

People can pick one up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the pavilion on the corner of Third St. and Park Ave.

They’ll be given out on a first come, first served basis.