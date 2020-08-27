National Night Out in Dunkirk postponed

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Night Out event that was planned for September 1 in Dunkirk has been postponed.

“This has been a very unique year for all of us with the COVID-19 pandemic,” police wrote.

The decision to postpone the event came after a discussion with the Night Out Committee. It follows a recent cluster of cases found to be associated with the Fieldbrook Foods facility.

There’s no new date scheduled yet, but police say the National Night Out will be rescheduled “once the situation settles down.”

