National Night Out moved to August 25 due to COVID-19

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The date for this year’s National Night Out celebration at Washington Park in Dunkirk is changing due to the COVID-19 situation, according to the National Night Out Committee.

Traditionally, the committee says the celebration is the first Tuesday in August, but this year they are planning on having it Tuesday, August 25.

According to the committee, a possible alternate date is set for Tuesday, September 1.

“Our committee does not want to cancel the program, but in order to keep everyone safe, we will require that masks be worn by everyone in attendance and that social distancing is practiced,” a spokesperson said.

Organizers tell News 4 safety precautions will be in place, and they will separate picnic tables around the park to distance during the event.