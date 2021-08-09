New nonprofit rolls through Western New York

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Make A Wish is receiving a generous gift thanks to a new local nonprofit and the generosity of a 10-year-old boy

Horns of Hope came about after Nathen Lindstrom celebrated his 10th birthday with a convoy parade. He loves semi-trucks more than anything and wanted to share his passion with other kids. In July, Nathen’s parents organized about 80 trucks to drive people with health challenges through Chautauqua County.

The event raised $7,000 in donations to Make A Wish. Horns of Hope is working to become a nonprofit. They will hold another event in July 2022.