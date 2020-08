DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–One person is dead in Dunkirk after they struck a tree.

Police tell News 4 officers responded to the single-car crash at about 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dunkirk Police say it happened in the 600 block of S. Roberts Road.

They are not releasing the victim’s name until the family is notified.

