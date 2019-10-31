Overnight parking regulations change next week in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Overnight parking regulations in Dunkirk will be changing next month, much like in other parts of western New York.

MORE | Overnight parking restrictions postponed in Cheektowaga, Town of Tonawanda

The regulations, which take effect on November 3, will change to help snow removal efforts during winter.

Through April 4, overnight parking will be banned on the following streets between 3:30-7 a.m:

Brigham Rd. from Lakeshore Dr. South to the City Line.

Brooks Ave.

Canary St.

Central Ave. from City Pier to the City Line.

Columbus Ave.

Doughty St.

Eagle St. between 5th & 6th Streets, between Lakeshore Dr. West & Second Street

E. Chestnut St. from Fizell St. West to Warsaw St.

E. 6th St. from Main St. East to Maple Ave.

Franklin Ave. from Main St. South to Wright St.

Franklin Ave. from Talcott St. South to City Line

Irving Pl.

Lakeshore Dr. from City Line to City Line.

Lamphere St. from 7th South to City Line.

Lark St.

Leopard St.

Lynx St.

Main St. from Lakefront Blvd. South to 6th St.

Main St. Extension from Newton St. South to City Line.

Maple Ave. from Main St. South to Talcott St.

Middle Rd. from Moffat St. East to City Line.

Nichols Ave.

North Beaver St.

Pelican St.

Plover St.

Point Dr. North

Point Dr. West

Roosevelt Ave.

Ruggles St. from Main St. South to Wright St.

Taft Pl.

Talcott St. from Roberts Rd. West to Franklin Ave.

Temple St. from 4th. North to CSX

3rd St. from Main St. West to Central Ave.

Washington Ave. from 3rd St. South to 4th St.

2nd St. from Brigham Rd. West to Brooks Ave.

7th St. from Woodrow Ave. West to Brigham Rd.

Woodrow Ave. from Lucas Ave. North to 6th St.

Alternate parking regulations will take effect on all other streets during the same dates.

Vehicles must park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days, and on the even-numbered side on even-numbered days.

The date after 5 p.m. will determine which side people can park on.

If these regulations aren’t followed, it could result in parking tickets or a vehicle being towed.