Parking changes in Dunkirk begin this weekend

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Overnight parking regulations in Dunkirk are scheduled to take effect this weekend.

Starting Sunday, November 7, no one will be allowed to park on the following streets from 3:30 to 7 a.m.

Brigham Rd. from Lakeshore Dr. South to the City Line.

Brooks Ave.

Canary St.

Central Ave. from City Pier to the City Line.

Columbus Ave.

Doughty St.

Eagle St. between 5 th & 6 th Streets, between Lakeshore Dr. West & Second Street

& 6 Streets, between Lakeshore Dr. West & Second Street E. Chestnut St. from Fizell St. West to Warsaw St.

E. 6 th St. from Main St. East to Maple Ave.

St. from Main St. East to Maple Ave. Franklin Ave. from Main St. South to Wright St.

Franklin Ave. from Talcott St. South to City Line

Irving Pl.

Lakeshore Dr. from City Line to City Line.

Lamphere St. from 7 th South to City Line.

South to City Line. Lark St.

Leopard St.

Lynx St.

Main St. from Lakefront Blvd. South to 6 th St.

St. Main St. Extension from Newton St. South to City Line.

Maple Ave. from Main St. South to Talcott St.

Middle Rd. from Moffat St. East to City Line.

Nichols Ave.

North Beaver St.

Pelican St.

Plover St.

Point Dr. North

Point Dr. West

Roosevelt Ave.

Ruggles St. from Main St. South to Wright St.

Taft Pl.

Talcott St. from Roberts Rd. West to Franklin Ave.

Temple St. from 4 th . North to CSX

. North to CSX 3 rd St. from Main St. West to Central Ave.

St. from Main St. West to Central Ave. Washington Ave. from 3 rd St. South to 4 th St.

St. South to 4 St. 2 nd St. from Brigham Rd. West to Brooks Ave.

St. from Brigham Rd. West to Brooks Ave. 7 th St. from Woodrow Ave. West to Brigham Rd.

St. from Woodrow Ave. West to Brigham Rd. Woodrow Ave. from Lucas Ave. North to 6th St.

Regulations for these streets will be in effect through Saturday, April 2.

For the streets that weren’t listed, alternate parking regulations change from weekly to daily in the winter months.

Starting Sunday at 5 p.m., vehicles should be parked on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days, and the even-numbered side on even-numbered days.

5 p.m. should be considered the switch-over time for each day. For instance, if it’s 5 p.m. on November 23, you’ll want to make sure you’re parked on the odd-numbered side of the street.

“We try to give a courtesy period of time for about an hour before and after the 5 p.m. changeover time but vehicles that are moved earlier than about 4 p.m. or aren’t moved by about 6 p.m. will be tagged for APO violations,” Dunkirk police.