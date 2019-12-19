Silver Creek man arrested after Frito-Lay driver finds him, another man, eating stolen products in truck

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Silver Creek man was arrested at the Frito-Lay property in Dunkirk after deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office found him and another man eating products they stole out of the back of a truck.

Deputies say a Frito-Lay worker came to get in the delivery truck at 3:05 a.m. last Saturday and found two men sitting in the cab of the trucking eating.

Both men ran off after the driver said he was calling 911. They were located walking down the road a short distance from the property.

The driver identified them as the men he found in the truck. After authorities got their names and information, they were released while deputies further investigated.

Arrest warrants were issued for 23-year-old Benjamin Catalino and another man.

New York State Police picked up Catalino on another incident and turned him over to the Sheriff’s Office.

Catalino faces petit larceny and trespassing charges.

He was arraigned and released after being taken to Chautauqua County Jail.