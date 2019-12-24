Southtowns woman claims she found dead mouse in Coke bottle at Dunkirk pizzeria

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Chautauqua Health Department is looking into claims that a southtowns woman found a dead mouse inside a bottle of Coke she purchased at a Dunkirk pizzeria.

The woman says she bought it from Pizza Village in Dunkirk this past Saturday. She had already started drinking it when she discovered what she claims was a dead mouse inside the bottle.

The woman, who would only like to be identified as Diana, says she brought the pop to nurses at her husband’s care facility. They were the ones who encouraged her to report the incident.

We spoke with Mark Stow of the Chautauqua County Health Department who says there is an open investigation.

Diana says she felt an obligation to report this because she doesn’t want anything like this to happen to someone else.

“It’s contaminated. I wouldn’t want this to happen to some little child or anything, or an elderly person, or anybody for that matter. I just figured how I felt about it, how would anybody else feel?” Diana added.

According to Stow, the health department is currently tracing back the supply line. He says if the bottle was sealed when Diana purchased it, then the mouse would have gotten inside at the bottling plant.

We spoke with the owner of Pizza Village, he declined to comment while the investigation is ongoing.