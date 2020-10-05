Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Someone who recently visited Matt’s News in Dunkirk could become $27,646 richer.

The New York Lottery says a top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Chautauqua County store. Another ticket, valued at the same amount, was also sold in the Bronx.

The winning numbers for the October 4 drawing are 2-7-14-18-25. Drawings take place every night at 11:21 p.m. and winning tickets may be cashed within one year of the drawing.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.