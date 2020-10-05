Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Dunkirk

Dunkirk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Someone who recently visited Matt’s News in Dunkirk could become $27,646 richer.

The New York Lottery says a top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Chautauqua County store. Another ticket, valued at the same amount, was also sold in the Bronx.

The winning numbers for the October 4 drawing are 2-7-14-18-25. Drawings take place every night at 11:21 p.m. and winning tickets may be cashed within one year of the drawing.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss