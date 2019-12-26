Two cats die in apartment fire in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Dunkirk Fire Department responded to the Porter Manor Apartments at 2:59 p.m. Thursday.

Crews found a second-floor apartment burning in the D building when they arrived.

Fire officials evacuated all apartments due to a smoke condition throughout the complex. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and keep it contained to the apartment of origin.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Officials say there was some water and smoke damage to the surrounding apartments on the floor.

Several tenants are being assisted by the Red Cross following the fire.

Dunkirk Fire says there are no injuries to report, but two cats died in the fire.

The fire is under investigation.