Two people shot over the weekend in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk Police say two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting last Saturday.

Officials tell us officers responded to the area of 5th and Main Streets at 1:30 p.m.

The two victims left the scene before officers arrived, according to an investigation.

Dunkirk Police say the two victims received treatment for their injuries at separate facilities, and they continue to investigate the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 716-366-2266 or on their confidential tip line at 716-366-0313.

