Vehicle with 5 juveniles inside leads police on pursuit in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police chased a vehicle with five people younger than 18 inside.

It happened in Dunkirk on Tuesday afternoon. Police were investigating a report of a stolen car when they found it at Maple Ave. and W. Courtney St.

When police tried to pull the car over, they say the driver sped off.

The chase eventually came to an end on Park Ave. near E. 2nd St. No one was injured.

No names were released, but the occupants of the car were released to their parents and guardians.

