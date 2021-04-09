Wells Enterprises holds vaccination clinic for employees

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wells Enterprises, formally known as Fieldbrook Foods, held a vaccination clinic for its’ employees in Dunkirk, today.

The plant first made headlines this past August, when several employees tested positive for Covid-19. The outbreak led to community spread. Chautauqua County Public Health Director, Christine Schuyler says there have been no outbreaks there, since.

Today, Wells Enterprises is making headlines for a different reason. It provided 200 doses, of the one-shot, Johnson and Johnson vaccine to its’ employees. The shots were given free of charge in partnership with the county and Wegman’s pharmacy,

In a statement to News 4, Dunkirk plant manager, David Fiore said, “We’re proud to be doing our part to provide team members with the vaccine against covid-19. we’ve been working with health officials to ensure safety for the Dunkirk community where we live and work.”

“It really is what I hope will be the start of getting into our employers and being able to vaccinate staff that are working especially in high risk situations such as a manufacturing facility,” said Schuyler.

She says about 36% of the eligible population in Chautauqua County has been administered at least one dose. “We are in the middle of the tunnel, we hope, we can see the light by way of vaccination,” she said.

Wells Enterprise plant workers can also get the vaccine Monday.