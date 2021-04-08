Wells Enterprises offering Johnson & Johson vaccine to employees

DUNKIRK (WIVB) — Wells Enterprises will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to employees at an onsite clinic on Friday and next Monday, April 12.

In partnership with Wegmans and the Chautauqua County Department of Health, the company says it will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at no charge to all workers at the Dunkirk facility.

Plant Manager David Fiore says the company is proud to be doing its part to provide employees with the vaccine.

“We’ve been working with health officials to ensure safety for the Dunkirk community where we live and work. We’re fortunate to have this opportunity and encourage all workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Fiore added.