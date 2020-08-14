Ellicott police looking for missing 78-year-old with dementia

TOWN OF ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 78-year-old man with dementia is missing from his home in West Ellicott.

Town of Ellicott police say Ralph Heeter is a white man standing at 5’11” and weighing 220 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a blue dress shirt and khaki pants. Police say he was driving a black 2012 Chevy Impala, and that he should be with the family dog.

Anyone who’s seen Heeter or knows where he might be should call (716) 661-7232.

