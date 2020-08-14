Ellicott police looking for missing 78-year-old with dementia

Chautauqua County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 78-year-old man with dementia is missing from his home in West Ellicott.

Town of Ellicott police say Ralph Heeter is a white man standing at 5’11” and weighing 220 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a blue dress shirt and khaki pants. Police say he was driving a black 2012 Chevy Impala, and that he should be with the family dog.

Anyone who’s seen Heeter or knows where he might be should call (716) 661-7232.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss