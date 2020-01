IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — The emergency department of the TLC/Lakeshore Health Center campus in Irving will close effective this Sunday at 7 p.m.

This is due to the lack of available medical coverage.

At this time, a paramedic-staffed ambulance will be stationed at the location in case anyone shows up to the campus needing emergency care.

Those who need more than what’s provided there will be transported to the emergency room at Brooks Memorial Hospital.