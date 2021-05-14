Falconer Schools hosts Special Olympics after countywide competition is canceled

FALCONER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Special education students in the Southern Tier are getting their chance to shine. Falconer Central Schools hosted its own Special Olympics Friday.

The district put on the games after the countywide competition was called off due to the pandemic.

Julie Widen is the director of special education for the district. She says without a program like this, students would not be able to participate in athletics.

“Our student may have physical or mental disabilities that may prevent them from competing like on a track team or things like that,” said Widen. “It is the little accomplishments that are really huge.”

At the end of the competition, each student was recognized in an award ceremony.