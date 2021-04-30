Falconer sophomore breaking barriers as football team’s kicker

FALCONER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old sophomore in Falconer is breaking glass ceilings and barriers.

She’s the football team’s kicker and she has an important message for other young people.

Brailyn Paladino has played sports for most of her life but it’s football where she’s happiest.

“Football has been in my life since I was a little girl. A couple years ago my dad started coaching JV he moved to modified for the school and I wanted to kick, but then certain things got in my head and I decided not to,” Paladino said.

She says her peers encouraged her but she had to search inside herself for the confidence to try out.

“Especially being surrounded by boys all the time, it’s more mental than anything, I definitely am able to physically do it, you just gotta tell yourself you can do it,” Paladino added.

Good thing she did try out. She’s been successful as the Falconer-Cassadaga football team’s kicker and everyone continues to support her.

Paladino says she hopes her story inspires others.

“I thought I was going to be left out because I’m a girl, or I wasn’t going to be good enough, but then I did it, and I think it is definitely about your mindset. You always have to believe in yourself, don’t ever forget about that.”