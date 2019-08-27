Family of inmate who died at Chautauqua County Jail still looking for answers

The family of a man who died in the Chautauqua County Jail earlier this year continues to search for answers.

Family and friends of Greg Gallaway held a demonstration seeking justice for his death.

Family members say he turned himself in to get help for his drug problem.

His family says authorities told them he died a day after he was taken into custody.

“Even if we could get what was his last meal, if we could get anything that would be of benefit to our family as closure. My children want to know what happened to Uncle Greg, I want to know what happened to my brother, my mom wants to know what happened to my brother,” Greg’s sister Jessie said.

Deputies don’t expect any foul play in Gallaway’s death. They’re still investigating.