CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Crews responded to a fire at the HideAway Bay Restaurant and Lounge in Silver Creek Saturday morning.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started around 7:19 a.m. and four fire departments worked to put out the flames.

Officials say the building is a total loss and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.