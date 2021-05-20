Five new kayak launches make their debut across Chautauqua County

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to kayak this summer, you have five new options to launch your kayak in Chautauqua County.

The new kayak launches, totaling $97,540, were made possible through a $73,155 Environmental Protection Fund LWRP grant, Lake Erie Management Commission (LECM), Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy and municipal funds. The project was a New York State “Local Waterfront Revitalization Program” initiative.

Related Content Parents upset after NYS changes child care & summer camp guidelines

The launches are American’s with Disabilities Act compliant and are located at Cattaraugus Creek Boat Launch in Hanover, the Walnut Creek boat launch in Silver Creek, Dunkirk Harbor in the City of Dunkirk, Barcelona Harbor in Westfield and near the Route 394 Bridge in Busti/North Harmony.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendell hopes projects like this encourage people to visit Chautauqua County and maybe make it their home.

“I know this has been an arduous project for the Planning Department and others, and I would like to sincerely thank them for all of their hard work. I would also like to extend my gratitude to our municipal partners for collaborating with the County in order to bring this project to fruition. Projects like this will encourage more people to not only visit our beautiful county, but make it their home,” said Wendell.