Sheriff: Second set of human remains found in Chautauqua County

UPDATE:

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a second set of human remains were found on Monday night. They were found within 20 yards of the first set found on Sunday night.

Authorities believe these remains are more recent than the other set.

ORIGINAL:

PORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – Forensics teams will determine whether remains found in Chautauqua County are from a person.

Someone called the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Sunday night, reporting possible human remains in a wooded area, off Woleben Road in the Town of Portland.

The sheriff’s office will work with the Chautauqua County Forensics Team and anthropologists at Mercyhurst University to test what was found there.