Former Bemus Point village clerk accused of stealing more than $60,000

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Bemus Point Village Clerk Jennifer Jaeger has been charged with stealing more than $60,000 in village funds.

Jaeger, 38, was employed by the village from 2015 to November 2020. She has been charged with grand larceny, forgery, falsifying business records and official misconduct.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says she allegedly wrote checks to herself using the forged signatures of officials. Along with this, Jaeger was accused of having village officials sign blank checks that she subsequently cashed.

Jaeger also allegedly used the village’s bank account to buy Christmas gifts and pay for her and her family’s car and phone payments. DiNapoli says she’s additionally been accused of using a village credit card to pay for gas for her own vehicle.

“This is not a victimless crime,” Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said. “The village of Bemus Point, like many of our local municipalities here in Chautauqua County, is engaged in an every-day battle to service its residents with precious little money.”