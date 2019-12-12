Fredonia named top 10 finalist for “Small Business Revolution” show

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fredonia is receiving an exciting honor! It has been named a top 10 finalist for season five of “Small Business Revolution” — a show on Hulu.

The community came out to the Fredonia Opera House on Wednesday to help welcome representatives from the show. It was standing room only.

The video above was shared with us by SUNY Fredonia.

The visit was to narrow down the competition to a top five. If Fredonia is chosen in bringing the show to the community, not only will the series be filmed in Fredonia, the city will also receive a $500,000 investment in revitalization.

The winning town will be announced in January.